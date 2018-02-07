Melissa Joan Hart 'indifferent' to 'Sabrina' reboot but says she'd be open to directing

With Netflix forging ahead on its “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” reboot, one key figure from the character’s history is speaking out about her thoughts on the dark new series. Melissa Joan Hart, who played Sabrina on the ABC sitcom based on the Archie Comics character, says she’s indifferent to the reboot.

Hart starred in seven seasons of the series from 1996 - 2003. Now, with the success of The CW’s “Riverdale,” Netflix is working with some of its producers to dust off old, time-tested content from the world of Archie. Unlike the family-friendly character Hart portrayed, the new Sabrina will be much different, opting for story about a girl torn between her half-mortal and half-witch identities in the vein of a classic horror genre.

“Ours was a family comedy and theirs is going to be a darker, millennial soap opera,” Hart previously told Fox News. “It’s definitely a different show.”

As the series made a shift from The CW to getting a 20-episode, two-season pickup at Netflix, Hart says she remains “indifferent” to the series’ existence.

“People kept asking for it, and they were already doing ‘Riverdale,’ so I guess it made sense,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I think they’re doing it in a smart way - change it up, don’t make it the same. If you’re going to do the same show, it probably would fall on its face, but I think what they’re doing is probably the smartest way to reboot something.”

Despite not knowing much about the upcoming reboot, Hart has been keeping busy in a way that may very well lend itself to a little work on the new show. She’ll be directing a February episode of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and she says she’s not opposed to doing some behind-the-camera work on the “Sabrina” reboot.

“Never say never, but it would depend on the character they wrote,” she told the outlet. “I just don’t know where I would fit in. I would definitely take a look at the material if they sent it along.”