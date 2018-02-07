Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook poses nude for Sports Illustrated

Sailor Brinkley Cook is putting it all out there.

The budding model -- and daughter of Christie Brinkley -- poses nude for Sports Illustrated's new section, In Her Own Words, which is committed to empowering women through self-expression, voice and identity.

The photo shoot, which was entirely female, from crew to editors, gave Brinkley Cook and other models full control as art director, choosing the words that were painted on their bodies.

For her photograph, Brinkley Cook chose words like "artist" and "natural." She stares up in the pic, with one arm stretched out and the other across her breast.

Brinkley Cook was named a Rookie of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue after posing in the magazine alongside her mom and sister, Alexa Ray Joel, last year.

"I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I'm happy," she wrote alongside a photo from the magazine last year. "I've looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem 'undesirable.' I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things.

"I don't need to be a size 0 to believe in myself. My body carries me each and every day, it loves the people I love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is OK and that is beautiful."

This article originally appeared on ET.