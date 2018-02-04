Kim Cattrall calls for help in search for missing brother Christopher

Kim Cattrall’s brother, 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall, is missing, the actress said on social media this weekend.

“He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada,” she said in an Instagram post, sharing a photo.

“His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked,” she continued. “This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Her brother, the star said, is 6’ and weighs 200 lbs.

“He’s a one of a kind brother,” Kim Cattrall wrote.

On Twitter, she urged urged people who know where Christopher Cattrall is to contact either the Blackfalds Royal Canadian Mounted Police or CrimeStoppers.