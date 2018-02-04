Expand / Collapse search
Kim Cattrall calls for help in search for missing brother Christopher

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
Kim Cattrall has said that her brother, 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall, is missing.

Kim Cattrall has said that her brother, 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall, is missing.  (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Kim Cattrall’s brother, 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall, is missing, the actress said on social media this weekend.

“He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada,” she said in an Instagram post, sharing a photo.

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

“His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked,” she continued. “This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Her brother, the star said, is 6’ and weighs 200 lbs.

“He’s a one of a kind brother,” Kim Cattrall wrote.

On Twitter, she urged urged people who know where Christopher Cattrall is to contact either the Blackfalds Royal Canadian Mounted Police or CrimeStoppers.

 

 