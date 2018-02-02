'Bachelor' contestant Rebekah Martinez was originally reported missing, but later spotted on reality TV series

Rebekah Martinez, who was once listed as a missing person, was actually just busy filming "The Bachelor."

The contestant's mother became concerned when she could not reach her daughter. She reported the 22-year-old missing on Nov. 18. According to The Daily Mail, her mother told the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that she had not been able to locate her daughter for six days.

The North Coast Journal listed Martinez as one of 35 people missing in Humboldt County. Readers recognized the reality show contestant and contacted the local news outlet.

Public Information Officer Samantha Karges said Friday that she spoke with Martinez, who explained the misunderstanding.

"I just got off the phone with Rebekah," said Karges. "She is in fact the same person. She has been removed from the missing persons list."

Martinez took to Twitter Friday to make light of the kerfuffle.

She wrote in one post on the social media app, "MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??"

Martinez then wrote another playful post with a picture of herself on a milk carton along with the text, "I found myself, quite literally, on this season of #TheBachelor."