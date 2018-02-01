'Price is Right' host Drew Carey is engaged to girlfriend Amie Harwick

Drew Carey is engaged!

A rep for the 59-year-old "Price Is Right" host confirms that Carey is engaged to 36-year-old author and family therapist Dr. Amie Harwick.

'Price Is Right': Drew Carey Nearly Knocked Off Stage by Excited Contestant -- Watch!

The news is not too surprising seeing how the TV personality, who has never been married, has been getting close with Harwick, sharing some absolutely adorable couples snaps with his bride-to-be.

The face of a lottery winner (L) A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Carey even shared a photo with Harwick from the EDC music festival last June.

"Had an awesome time w @amienicole13 watching @kaskade in #Vegas during #EDC week :)" Carey captioned the sweet pic.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Hopefully, Carey won't be too sore on his wedding day, after an overeager "Price Is Right" contestant accidentally knocked him to the ground on a recent episode!

