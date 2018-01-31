Scott Baio adamantly denies abusing Nicole Eggert when she was underage

Actor Scott Baio adamantly denies sexually abusing an underage co-star and says she seduced him once when she was 18 and legally an adult.

Baio said Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that "false allegations" against him have "got to stop" for the sake of his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, Nicole Eggert said that her former "Charles in Charge" co-star molested her for years, starting when she was 14.

"He immediately took to me and befriended me. Then he started expressing his love for me," an emotional Eggert told Megyn Kelly during the "Today" show Tuesday. "Then when I was still 14, before my 15th birthday, we were at this house, in his car, in his garage and he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger and that is when the sexual touching and abuse [started]."

Baio says that would have been "absolutely impossible" on a set filled with teachers, relatives, crew members and producers.

He says Eggert "makes up" things, and he's "not the first person" to become a target.

Eggert says she is exploring legal options and is considering filing a police report.

Baio says that wouldn't bother him because he didn't do anything wrong.

Baio told Fox News on Tuesday, "These false claims are part of a regular pattern of making and then deleting outrageous and untrue statements. Nicole Eggert, on national television today, acknowledged that she had no answer to the fact that her core claim of having underage sex was proven to be untrue in a 2013 radio interview, not just in her own words, but actually in her own voice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.