Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct

Kate Upton has publicly accused Paul Marciano, the co-founder of the Guess fashion line, of sexual misconduct in two separate social media posts.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old Sports Illustrated model took to Twitter to name Marciano and lament his ability to still have power in the industry in the midst of the growing “#MeToo” movement sparked by allegations against Harvey Weinstein that led to the fall of many men in positions of power since October 2017.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo.”

Soon after, she posted a screencap of her tweet on Instagram accompanied by another caption.

“He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo,” she wrote.

Upton did not give further details that would explain why she feels he is guilty of any misconduct. It’s worth noting that, despite her use of the “#MeToo” hashtag, Upton did not specify that she was the victim of any misconduct. Her husband, Justin Verlander, retweeted her message to his followers as well.

According to the Guess website, Marciano co-founded the company with his brother in 1981 after moving from the south of France. So far, he has not made any statement on the matter.

Representatives for Guess did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.