CNN mocked after declaring cuckolding can be a positive for certain couples

Jeff Zucker’s CNN continues to grow stranger by the day and is now being mocked across social media for publishing an article declaring that cuckolding can be positive.

The bizarre piece starts off by explaining that “the term ‘cuck’ -- short for ‘cuckservative’ -- has become an insult of the so-called alt-right, aimed at men they view as spineless and emasculated.” Cuckold is defined as “the husband of an adulteress.”

However, CNN seemingly doesn’t think cuckolding would be so bad.

Citing a study by David Ley, Justin Lehmiller and controversial writer Dan Savage, CNN notes that cuckolding can actually be a “positive experience” for certain couples. The study also notes that cuckolding is “hardly a sign of weakness,” despite the fact that the abbreviated version is essentially a modern slur for someone showing weakness.

Savage, whom CNN treats as an expert on cuckolding, has a reputation for being an advocate of morally debased rhetoric. In the past, the LGBT activist has said he wished all Republicans were “dead,” wished oral cancer on Sarah Palin, encouraged students to “ignore” the Bible and has made a variety of controversial remarks about sexuality and the transgender community.

Savage's study cited by CNN is headlined, “The Psychology of Gay Men’s Cuckolding Fantasies,” and used a “large and diverse” sample of 580 gay men.

While the study focuses on gay men, the CNN story features an image of a presumed female with two presumed men.

“Their findings suggest that there are similarities between the way gay and straight men view cuckolding, but clear differences, too. Most notably, interracial and BDSM themes don't appear to be as common in gay men's cuckolding fantasies as they are among heterosexual men. The motivations behind these fantasies may also be different,” CNN contributor and psychotherapist Ian Kerner wrote. “Part of what makes cuckolding arousing for heterosexual men is that they tend to view it as a taboo act.”

Daily Caller media reporter Joe Simonson mocked the report. “The idea that such a study’s findings would have implications for heterosexuals (the majority of people) is completely untenable, considering the very basic fact that homosexuals and heterosexuals have very obviously different sexual proclivities and habits… Of course, that didn’t stop CNN from stating that such a practice could somehow benefit couples.”

The story was panned on Twitter with one user declaring that CNN is now the “Cuckolding News Network,” while another told CNN to “just stop” because it’s “hurting America.”

CNN’s story is peppered with quotes by Ley, Lehmiller and Savage that back up their study and attempt to normalize cuckolding.

"In a society or culture that idealizes monogamy, the cuckold fantasy is a current narrative that is available to people to conceptualize their sexual fantasies," Ley told CNN, while Lehmiller said “cuckolding isn't quite as taboo” for gay men because “the norm of lifelong monogamy isn't so strong in the LGBT community.”

Savage chimed in, "Our erotic imaginations have the ability to turn shame lemons into delicious kink lemonade."

CNN’s curious story ends with a public service announcement: “For couples who do decide to move forward, it's important to take things slow.”