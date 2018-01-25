Adam Hicks of Disney's 'Lemonade Mouth' arrested in connection with string of armed robberies

Former Disney Channel star Adam Hicks was arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred in San Fernando Valley, Calif.

The actor, who starred on Disney's "Zeke and Luther" from 2009-2012, was arrested on suspicion of allegedly committing “four or five armed robberies,” law enforcement sources told TMZ. He also starred in the Disney Channel movie "Lemonade Mouth" in 2011.

Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter the “How to Eat Fried Worms” star was arrested “in connection with a string of armed street robberies that occurred yesterday morning.”

Sources told TMZ that Hicks, 25, and his girlfriend approached people and held a gun to them while demanding money and other valuables. The website reported Hicks has an arrest record for battery and firing a gun in 2017.

The actor is being held on $350,000 bail and slated to appear in court Friday.