Billy Bush talks Trump tape scandal: 'I had some growing up to do'

Billy Bush has had to rebuild his entire life after the infamous President Trump fiasco that led to his ouster from the "Today" show in 2016.

The TV personality told People Magazine on Wednesday that he has reflected on the debacle that cost him his career and reputation.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Bush was heard on a years-old "Access Hollywood" recording with Trump discussing women in a lewd manner.

"I was ashamed and embarrassed. And then I went through stages of grieving because I lost my career. For a man, that’s the ultimate degradation," said the 46-year-old.

However, the father of three daughters is taking responsibility in the role he played in the tape heard around the world.

"I have done so much self-help work. There is a term for what I did. It’s called bystander abuse. It says by not doing anything you are endorsing the moment. I have to live with that," said Bush.

Additionally, the former broadcaster says he would never want his daughters treated in a degrading manner.

"I have three daughters. They are going to be in the workplace one day. I want them to be paid equally, I want them to be treated well and when they walk out of a room I don’t want to ever hear anyone talking behind their back in a degrading way," explained Bush.

Although, he has gone through a difficult 15 months Bush claims he has learned a great deal.

"I had some growing up to do anyway in life," said Bush. "I did so much exploring and figuring out. I’m a deeper person. And I’m happy about using my knowledge for a good purpose.”