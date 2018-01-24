Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Billy Bush talks Trump tape scandal: 'I had some growing up to do'

By Diana Falzone | Fox News
close
Former NBC host Billy Bush pens an op-ed in 'The New York Times' criticizing Donald Trump for questioning the legitimacy of the Access Hollywood footage where the then-Apprentice host bragged about sexually assaulting women. Video

Billy Bush: 'Of course' it's Donald Trump's voice on tape

Former NBC host Billy Bush pens an op-ed in 'The New York Times' criticizing Donald Trump for questioning the legitimacy of the Access Hollywood footage where the then-Apprentice host bragged about sexually assaulting women.

Billy Bush has had to rebuild his entire life after the infamous President Trump fiasco that led to his ouster from the "Today" show in 2016.

The TV personality told People Magazine on Wednesday that he has reflected on the debacle that cost him his career and reputation.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Bush was heard on a years-old "Access Hollywood" recording with Trump discussing women in a lewd manner. 

In this Sept. 26, 2016 photo released by NBC, co-host Billy Bush appears on the "Today" show in New York. Bush says he's "embarrassed and ashamed" by a 2005 conversation he had with Donald Trump in which Trump made lewd comments about women. Bush, then a host of the entertainment news show "Access Hollywood," was chatting with Trump as the businessman waited to make a cameo appearance on a soap opera. In a statement Friday, Oct. 7, Bush says he was younger and less mature when the incident occurred, adding that he "acted foolishly in playing along." (Peter Kramer/NBC via AP)

"I was ashamed and embarrassed. And then I went through stages of grieving because I lost my career. For a man, that’s the ultimate degradation," said the 46-year-old.

However, the father of three daughters is taking responsibility in the role he played in the tape heard around the world.

"I have done so much self-help work. There is a term for what I did. It’s called bystander abuse. It says by not doing anything you are endorsing the moment. I have to live with that," said Bush.

Additionally, the former broadcaster says he would never want his daughters treated in a degrading manner.

"I have three daughters. They are going to be in the workplace one day. I want them to be paid equally, I want them to be treated well and when they walk out of a room I don’t want to ever hear anyone talking behind their back in a degrading way," explained Bush.

Although, he has gone through a difficult 15 months Bush claims he has learned a great deal.

"I had some growing up to do anyway in life," said Bush. "I did so much exploring and figuring out. I’m a deeper person. And I’m happy about using my knowledge for a good purpose.”

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers.  You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.