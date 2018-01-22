WWE's The Miz talks 'Monday Night Raw's' 25th anniversary, new reality show and becoming a dad

The Miz will face off against Roman Reigns for the 25th anniversary of “Monday Night Raw,” and that’s not the only thing he's got going on right now.

The reality-star-turned-wrestler, whose real name is Michael Mizanin, recently announced he and his pro wrestler wife Maryse are expecting a baby girl.

The 37-year-old is confident about his upcoming match.

“Every time I step out into that arena… and I hear people booing me… there is no better feeling than knowing this audience, I have them,” he recently told reporters the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour.

He feels less confident about becoming a dad, admitting he isn’t quite sure what to his role should be during Maryse’s pregnancy aside from attending doctor’s appointments and taking pictures.

“It’s one of those situations where I don’t know what I am doing,” he said.

He’s been turning to his fellow pro wrestlers for some guidance.

“I have been getting so much advice. I was just talking to [Triple H] just the other day... He was just schooling me on everything.”

The Miz rose to fame on MTV’s “The Real World” in 2001 and became a professional wrestler a few years later. He isn’t sure if his daughter will want to be a part of the reality TV lifestyle, but he expects – at least when she is young – he will bring her into the ring.

Once she is old enough to be aware of her parents’ fame, he will let his child decide if she wants to live in the spotlight.

“Once she starts getting it and understanding it, let’s see what she wants,” he mused. “Honestly, I don’t know...”

The upcoming addition to his family will be well-documented with a new USA show titled “The Miz and Mrs.” in the works.

The star said he doesn’t mind opening up to the cameras, especially with the production team Bunim and Murray behind the show.

“I’ve been one of those people that I have always applauded what they’ve done. You know, some people will get upset, ‘I was portrayed wrong’… They’ve never done me wrong… When we were presented this [opportunity], I was like let’s do it. Let’s give an insight to what it’s like to be a WWE Superstar.”

The Miz said he saw firsthand when he was on a recent USO tour how much of an impact he can make on fans.

“I spent Christmas in Iraq with our troops, with our deployed troops, and it was one of the greatest experiences I have ever had because you get to see the lives of these kids – 18 to 22 year olds live… They have a routine that they live every single day. So to take them out of that routine, entertain them, let them get out and laugh… It was an incredible situation. It was absolutely amazing.”

Stars from both “Monday Night Raw” and “SmackDown Live” will participate in the 25th anniversary event. It airs live Monday on USA Network.