Princess Eugenie announces engagement two months after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
  • Britain's Princess Eugenie wears a ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, as she poses with Jack Brooksbank Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement in London, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
    Britain's Princess Eugenie wears a ring containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, as she poses with Jack Brooksbank Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement in London, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

  • The royal family shared a photo of Princess Eugenie (left) and her fiance Jack Brooksbank.
    The royal family shared a photo of Princess Eugenie (left) and her fiance Jack Brooksbank. (Royal Family)

The royal family has a lot to celebrate this year.

Just two months after Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle revealed their engagement, Princess Eugenie announced she will walk down the aisle just months after her cousin's nuptials.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor just months before Princess Eugenie's wedding.  (Reuters)

The palace said that the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Prince Harry and his fiancee Markle will marry at the same chapel in May.

The 27-year-old Eugenie was the second child born to Andrew and Ferguson.

Ferguson tweeted: "Total joy!!" to mark the engagement and said the couple "float with laughter and love."

The groom's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, also welcomed the news, saying they couldn't be more delighted.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham Britain, December 25, 2016.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham Britain, December 25, 2016. Eugenie will marry several months after her cousin Prince Harry.  (Reuters)

Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and is eighth in line to the throne.

The palace said she and Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. They have been dating for a number of years. Brooksbank proposed with a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

Brooksbank has been working as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila's expansion into Britain and Europe.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose for the media in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement in London, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry's nuptials. Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall, Buckingham Palace said Monday. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose for the media in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement in London, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry's nuptials.  (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Eugenie is a director at the Hauser and Wirth art galleries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.