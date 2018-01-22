Expand / Collapse search
Olivia Culpo celebrates Patriots' win with receiver boyfriend Danny Amendola

New York Post
Olivia Culpo (right) and Danny Amendola have been dating since February 2016.

Olivia Culpo (right) and Danny Amendola have been dating since February 2016.  (Olivia Culpo)

Danny Amendola and girlfriend Olivia Culpo are making a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Following New England’s 24-20 win over Jacksonville in Sunday’s AFC Championship, the Patriots receiver embraced the brunette beauty on the field, as she wrapped her legs around his waist.

“BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL #MVP,” Culpo wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Culpo, 25, a newly named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie model, has been dating Amendola, 32, since February 2016.

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

Amendola, once again, became Tom Brady’s saving grace Sunday afternoon, connecting with the injured quarterback to take the lead over the Jaguars with less than three minutes to go in the game.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.