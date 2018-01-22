Expand / Collapse search
British Politician won't resign following his ex-girlfriend's vile Meghan Markle jabs

By Diana Falzone | Fox News
UK Independence Party leader Henry Bolton is ignoring calls for his resignation following his ex-girlfriend's explosive, racist messages about Meghan Markle.

Bolton has said he ended his romantic relationship with model Jo Marney, who was caught sending racist messages that slammed Markle's marriage to Prince Harry. 

Although, Bolton has received pressure to quit he issued a statement Monday clearly said he would not buckle to pressure according to the BBC.

He said, "I respect the next steps in the constitutional process and will therefore not be resigning as Party leader. I repeat I shall not be resigning as Party leader."

Marney defended her ex-beau on Twitter on Monday writing, "Henry was democratically elected as leader. I didn’t vote for him but I accept democracy. He’s done NOTHING wrong. I have. He hasn’t."

The 25-year-old's texts reportedly read, "This is Britain. Not Africa."

A friend then called her racist to which she reportedly responded, “...So what... Not wanting other races and cultures to invade your own culture doesn’t mean I hate their race. Just means I don’t want their cultures invading mine.”

