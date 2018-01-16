Larry King says Princess Diana would have seen Meghan Markle as a 'step forward' for the monarchy

Iconic talk show host Larry King says that Princess Diana would have approved of Meghan Markle.

King is speaking out for the Game Show Network’s new one-hour documentary special “Cover Story: Meghan Markle – The Prince and The Game Show Model.” Markle appeared on the game show "Deal or No Deal" before she gained fame.

In the special, King, who has interviewed both Markle and Princess Diana, explains the women are similar despite their different upbringings.

“Princess Diana would have loved this. She wanted the monarchy to become every day and having an interracial marriage in the monarchy in London is a great step forward,” King says.

The GSN documentary will chronicle Markle’s journey from her childhood, to “Deal or No Deal” suitcase model to TV show actress and now, Prince Harry’s royal bride.



“All of Meghan’s pre-work… all of that preparation lends her well to the monarchy,” King explains. “Used to public attention, used to being in television, used to awareness – used to be a public person.”

In addition to King, the documentary will feature photos of Markle's childhood from her family's personal album, an in-depth interview with Markle’s half-sister Samantha, and brand new interviews with Markle’s pre-fame peers, such as her "Deal or No Deal" cast mates and the owners of the yogurt shop where Markle worked as a teen.

But this is not the first of Markle documentary to hit the airwaves. In October, British TV aired the TV doc “When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance,” and in November, ITV aired “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Truly, Madly, Deeply.”

Before the documentary airs on GSN, viewers will also be able to catch a glimpse of Markle’s “Deal or No Deal” past with a marathon of Markle's episodes.

“Cover Story: Meghan Markle – The Prince and The Game Show Model” will air GSN on Jan. 21.