Jane Fonda says she's 'fine' after having cancerous growth removed from lower lip

Actress Jane Fonda reported she was “fine” after having a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip.

The “Grace and Frankie” star was promoting her Netflix show Monday in New York City when she addressed the bandage on her face to reporters, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I just want to explain the bandage,” Fonda said. “I just had cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”

JANE FONDA PRAISES COLIN KAEPERNICK AT ACLU AWARDS GALA: ‘KEEP KNEELNG UNTIL YOU CAN STAND’

Fonda, 80, also addressed the surgery on her Instagram. In a picture with her “Grace and Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin, Fonda had her hand over her mouth.

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefondaofficial) on Jan 15, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

“With Lily in NY. I’ve found a clever way to disguise my lip bandages from removal of cancer,” the actress wrote.

During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, Fonda told the radio shock-jock about her procedure.

“Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what’s a lip?” Fonda joked to Stern. “Not my face, my lip.”

JANE FONDA DIDN’T THINK SHE’D MAKE IT TO 30: ‘I THOUGHT I’D DIE LONELY AND AN ADDICT'

Fonda explained she had a biopsy done on the growth and reiterated that she was going to be fine.

In 2010, People reported that the actress had a tumor removed from her breast. A year later, Fonda announced that she was cancer-free.