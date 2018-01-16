DC's 'The Flash' movie takes 'Spider-Man' writers from Marvel to direct

The minds behind one of Marvel’s most successful movies of 2017 are switching sides to helm an upcoming DC Comics film adventure. The writers behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming” have been tapped to direct the upcoming standalone movie for The Flash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will take on the task of directing the standalone Flash movie, which many believe will cover the very complicated, time-travel adventure storyline from the comics known as “Flashpoint.”

As filmmakers, Daley and Goldstein made a name for themselves for pening comedies such as “Horrible Bosses,” “Vacation,” “Game Night” and, of course, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The DC film universe has been in trouble since its tentpole films “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” received poor reviews. The success of “Wonder Woman” helped breathe new life into the franchise and now all eyes are on the speedster hero The Flash, played in the films by Ezra Miller. The character’s solo film hit a snag in October 2016 when “Dope” director Rick Famuyiwa left the project over what Variety reported as “creative differences." He was the second director to exit the project after Seth Graham-Smith, who wrote the script, backed out of directing duties.

There is currently no release date set for “The Flash” standalone movie given its behind-the-scenes struggles. DC and Warner Bros. are currently gearing up for the standalone release of The Flash’s fellow “Justice League” teammember “Aquaman.” Actor Jason Momoa introduced the character in “Justice League” and will return for his own adventure in December followed by “Shazam!” in 2019.