WWE's Paige encouraged to retire after injury, reports say

WWE superstar Paige has been pulled out of the upcoming women's Royal Rumble and told to retire immediately, according to reports.

The Norfolk hero was recently kicked in the back by Sasha Banks, causing the match to be stopped, but the severity of the problem has only just been revealed, reported PW Insider.

During a six-woman tag match in Long Island, Paige took a hard kick to the back and was left stunned by the blow.

The early belief was it was just a mild concussion, leading to her losing feeling in her extremities and have the match cancelled.

But further examinations by WWE doctors have revealed a far more serious and long-lasting problem similar to WWE legend Edge’s medical disqualification from wrestling.

When the first ever women's Royal Rumble was announced in December, Paige emotionally vowed to win after revealing her pride in the way female wrestling had grown in her era.

She said: “It’s incredible, I obviously want to go down in history as someone who managed to change the division.

“It was something that – was not looked down upon but – was not taken very seriously and now we are taken very seriously.

“There were women’s wrestling chants out there and it was really freaking cool.

A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jan 8, 2018 at 6:42pm PST

“To be the one who helped create that and take that stigma away is incredible.

“It’s really cool that we get to be a part of history.”

This article origially appeared in the Sun.