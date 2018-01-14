Fashion world cuts ties with 2 famous photographers amid sex allegations

The fashion world is cutting ties with two famed photographers in the wake of troubling sexual-exploitation allegations against them.

Condé Nast announced that it will no longer do business with celebrity photogs Mario Testino and Bruce Weber, who have been accused of repeatedly sexually harassing male models and assistants.

Conde Nast artistic director Anna Wintour said that while she is pals with both men, her company had no choice but to take the action against them.

“I believe strongly in the value of remorse and forgiveness, but I take the allegations very seriously, and we at Conde Nast have decided to put our working relationship with both photographers on hold for the foreseeable future,” said Wintour, who also serves as Vogue’s editor-in-chief, in a statement.

CLICK MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.