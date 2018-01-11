Fergie says she's 'living proof' that dreams can come true

Fergie said she never imagined she’d be where she is today – hosting Fox’s new singing competition show, “The Four: Battle for Stardom.”

“[Don’t] limit yourself in your thoughts about what you can or can’t do because I am living proof. I am a girl from Hacienda Heights, I joined a hip hop band. And it’s like, I am now the host of this huge Fox show… you can never dream big enough,” she told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour.

She said it’s fun hosting the series, which features Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled, Diddy and Charlie Walk as judges. The series airs Thursdays.

“The show is full of slogans and hashtags and you never know where it’s going to go. And I love that. I love the unexpected. And it’s fun for me.”

When she’s not working, Fergie is focus on co-parenting her 4-year-old son Axel with her now-ex-husband Josh Duhamel.

She’s not sure if one day she may want more kids.

“You never know. Never say never. It’s definitely a new year and the circumstances are new so right now I am not thinking about that because I have so much on my plate, and I am just trying to be the best mom for my little [son].”

In the meantime, she’s feeling happy and keeping busy.

“Now I’m in mom mode,” she said. “It’s mom then it’s work.”