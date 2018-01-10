Connie Britton defends $380 'poverty is sexist' Golden Globes sweater

Actress Connie Britton made a splash at the 2018 Golden Globes by not only wearing black to participate in the “Time’s Up” movement, but also a rather pricey custom-made sweater that read “poverty is sexist.” Now the star is defending her choice.

As previously reported, the “9-1-1” star sported a sweater from designer Lingua Franca in support of Bono’s ONE Campaign. On its website, Lingua Franca’s sweaters typically cost $380, which many were quick to note felt a bit hypocritical given the message stitched to the front. On Monday, Britton took to Twitter to directly address her critics directly.

“For those concerned with the price of my Globes sweater I just don’t think a $5000 gown would have added to the conversation in the same way,” she wrote. “And @linguafrancanyc who designed it, inspired by @ONECampaign, is donating $100 of each purchase to @camfed.”

It turns out, while the sweater is pricey to the average consumer, Britton believes that a large gown would have been worse, and wouldn’t have contributed a dime to Camfed, an organization devoted to giving women in Africa educational opportunities.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, Britton first addressed her controversial wardrobe choice on the red carpet.

"This is a campaign through the ONE organization and the idea -- because we're all thinking about gender empowerment tonight -- is that when women are not empowered it creates poverty around the world," she said. "My hope is that the Time's Up movement really spreads to the grassroots, really spreads to the women who have been silenced for so long so that we can all, men and women together, find our equality."

While Britton’s sweater turned heads at the event, she was hardly the only person championing a cause of activism for women. Marred by the shadow of Harvey Weinstein, who kicked off the fall of many powerful men in power in showbusiness after accusations of sexual misconduct, almost everyone in attendance wore black in support of the “Time’s Up” initiative.