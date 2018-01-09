CNN’s Chris Cuomo urges Americans to ‘get woke’ while denouncing border wall

CNN’s “New Day” co-anchor Chris Cuomo told a critic to “get woke” while denouncing President Trump’s border wall during a 30-plus tweet session on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The liberal CNN star started his social media onslaught by asking, “Is the wall worth holding up a deal on daca and tps and budget? hundreds of thousand of lives in the breach....is that realized?”

Cuomo’s initial tweet was met with criticism from some of President Trump’s supporters and one of them called the morning show co-anchor “out of touch,” which resulted in Cuomo quickly responding with his point of view.

“You think the wall is the answer? you know the majority of illegal stays are from legit visa overstays right? that most come by plane right? #GetWoke you are being sold a solution that defies facts,” he wrote.

If you’re not familiar with far-left hipster vocabulary, the term “woke” essentially means to be aware of current political affairs – so perhaps Cuomo is attempting to reach younger viewers since “New Day” finished 2017 outside of the Top 30 cable news programs among the key demo.

Meanwhile, the border wall, DREAMers and DACA are scheduled to be at the top of bipartisan talks at the White House on Tuesday as both sides hope to end a standoff on immigration as a potential Jan. 19 government shutdown looms. Trump has stood firm on his promise to build a border wall and end chain migration. He has said that a deal on DREAMers will not happen without a wall, but Democrats have balked.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor told Fox News that Cuomo simply echoes Democratic talking points.

“Pretending to stay neutral at CNN is largely out the window,” Gainor said. “He wants to claim that the right thinks the wall is the only solution for immigration. It’s only part of the solution. If liberal journalists like Cuomo want to hop on board and fix the other parts, too -- good for him.”

Last year, Cuomo referred to a Trump-supporting as a “lemming” during a nasty Twitter exchange. Being called a lemming could be extremely offensive to a Trump supporter, as it refers to a small rodent that is widely believed to commit suicide by jumping off a cliff simply because it is following its leader.

Cuomo, 47, who came to CNN from reliably liberal ABC News, is known for his frenetic interviewing style and unusual questions on CNN’s troubled morning program. He’s fully embraced CNN boss Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump programming strategy. Cuomo’s older brother Andrew, the Democratic governor of New York, is known to harbor presidential aspirations.

He has sparred with members of the Trump administration whenever given the chance and has gotten particularly heated with Kellyanne Conway on multiple occasions. Last August she even called him an "amateur climatologist” when Cuomo insisted on talking about climate change during an interview about Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.