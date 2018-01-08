Lena Dunham and longtime boyfriend Jack Antonoff reportedly break up

Lena Dunham and her boyfriend of five and a half years, The Bleechers’ Jack Antonoff, have reportedly broken up.

E! News exclusively reports that the couple has been apart since December. While no reason was given as to why the longtime duo decided to call it quits just before 2018, it notes a source familiar with them says the decision was mutual and that they’re still on good terms with one another.

“Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was,” the source said.

The news comes as a surprise to many fans who noticed that Dunham penned a brief essay about Antonoff in October of 2017 for a series in Variety that highlights achievements in the New York entertainment industry.

“It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights. He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration. He showed me the magic of his home state of New Jersey and turned the butt of my snotty New Yorker jokes into a glimmering fantasyland,” she wrote. “I know he does the same for all the artists he produces for, the fans who come to his shows and the recipients of his love. I try and share nicely.

Despite dating for so many years, Dunham and Antonoff never got engaged, despite the star tweeting that she thought she overheard him planning a proposal only to learn he was bashing her privately to his sister.

So far, neither Dunham nor Antonoff has confirmed the split.