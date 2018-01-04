Sadie Robertson: My relationship with God 'is unshakable'

Sadie Robertson declared 2017 to be her "best year ever."

The "Duck Dynasty" star took to Instagram to reflect on how her life has changed in the past year.

"Ups and downs no doubt, but all in all 2017 was a year that defeated fear, a year of redemption, a year that brought the greatest friendships, a year that brought family together," Robertson wrote.

"A year of surprises, victories, memories that will last forever, trips around the world, uncontrollable laughter," she shared.

But most importantly, the reality star said 2017 helped her develop "a deep relationship with God that is unshakable."

The 20-year-old has never been shy about expressing her faith on social media.

In September, she opened up about leaning on God to help her through an eating disorder.

"The day I prayed for the Lord to enlighten my eyes to see His standard of beauty, is the day my whole life changed," she said at the time.