Fox execs mum on ‘X-Files,' 'Gotham' futures, talk big Disney deal

Fox announced its superhuman series “The Gifted” has gotten the green light for a second season, but the future of “Gotham” and “The X-Files” along with several other series is still up in the air.

Fox executives Gary Newman and Dana Walden revealed Thursday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour the network’s successful X-Men based series, “The Gifted,” will return for Season 2 after it won over critics and audiences at the tail end of 2017. But when asked by journalists about the future of “Gotham” and the network’s other superhero series “Lucifer” the execs had little to say.

“It’s a little bit early to be talking about that,” Fox Chairman and CEO Walden said. “We are very happy with the creative [direction] on both of those shows but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Meanwhile, the execs also couldn’t reveal the future of “So You Think You Can Dance” or a possible return for “The X-Files.” They also said they don't have much information right now about the status of the upcoming “Prison Break” revival, which they have previously stated is in development.

Walden was pleased to be asked about “Prison Break” during the panel that focused heavily on the implications of Disney’s recent purchase of assets of 21st Century Fox.

“You’re starting with 'Prison Break,' I’m so happy,” Walden quipped when the first question of the day was about the series.

She said simply, “We are developing a new version of ‘Prison Break,’” but provided few details.

The Fox executives were more inclined to discuss the upcoming series “The Four: Battle For Stardom,” a new singing competition show that premieres tonight.

Newman, chairman and CEO at Fox, raved about the series.

“What drew us to the show was the originality of the format,” he said in his opening remarks. “We have an amazing host. We’ve identified incredible singing talent.”

Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, said the show has a “clean” format that is “fresh.” He said he isn’t too concerned about the ratings for the new show just yet.

“I feel like the team that has made this has already won this for us in that this is already very fresh,” he said.

The executives also had a bit of fun discussing the recent news of the Disney deal, showing a photo of Walden and Newman with Mickey Mouse over the holidays.

They reiterated the highly-publicized deal will take 12-18 months to be completed.

“It is business as usual for the next 12 to 18 months,” Newman said. “We have to operate at Fox if this deal does not go through. Our expectation is that… it is going to pass regulatory muster in a fairly quick way.”

The deal gives Disney 21st Century Fox’s film and television studios, cable entertainment networks and international TV businesses. The deal does not include Fox News Channel, which would reportedly become the centerpiece of a smaller media company run by the Murdoch family and tightly focused on news and sports.