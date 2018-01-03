Jon Bernthal has blunt response to alt-right fans of 'The Punisher'

Actor Jon Bernthal has some blunt words for any alt-right fans of his work, which he was happy to share in a new interview about his role as the Marvel character, The Punisher.

Speaking in a lengthy interview for the latest issue of Esquire, Bernthal was asked how he feels about his character’s logo, a skull with long fangs, appearing on helmets and other military member’s clothing as well as some alt-right protesters at the controversial 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

To the men and women in uniform, Bernthal said he was, “honored to play a guy who people putting their life on the line identify with.”

As for the alt-right, his response was significantly less measured.

“F--- them,” he said.

Bernthal’s portrayal of the Frank Castle character on Netflix has resonated with many military fans as well as gun enthusiasts. For those unfamiliar, he plays an ex-special forces soldier who returns home to see his family gunned down by criminals. In an effort to seek justice for their deaths, he methodically goes on a killing spree of those that are guilty. He first appeared on Season 2 of Marvel and Netflix's "Daredevil" before being given a standalone series all his own. The character’s easy access to weapons, as well as the show’s handling of military-centric stories has attracted a lot of fans, not all of which the star is on board with.

Interestingly-enough, Bernthal addressed gun ownership as well, noting that he’s a gun owner himself in the same interview.

“I’m a gun owner,” he said. “I have a gun in my house to keep my family safe. I’m trained in that gun’s use. I know how to keep it away from my kids, and I know how to use it if I need to.”

The former “The Walking Dead” star said that despite his ownership, he believes in stricter regulation.

“Should there be a way that a guy with mental issues like the asshole in Texas can’t get guns? Absolutely. We have to have a dialogue, and that’s not happening.”

“The Punisher” dropped its 13-episode first season in November after being postponed a month following the Las Vegas shooting in October. It was recently given an order for a second season.