John Boyega says he is stranded in Atlanta and may not make movie 'Star Wars' premiere

Actor John Boyega tweeted he was stuck in Atlanta Saturday due to an abnormal snowstorm and may not make the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles.

Boyega tweeted Saturday morning: “Wow ATL (Atlanta). Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…”

The actor tweeted shortly after that he was cold and his thighs “won’t even generate the heat anymore.”

The “Star Wars” star’s last tweet appeared to be a call for help.

“Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot!” Boyega wrote.

Boyega portrays Finn in the popular franchise. The premiere is slated to take place in Hollywood on Saturday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15.

Atlanta was hit with a rare winter storm this week causing the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to cancel 1,200 flights on Friday and more than 400 on Saturday. Some areas of metro Atlanta received 7 to 8 inches of snow.