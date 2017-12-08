Disney music executive charged with sexual misconduct, report says

A music executive at Disney was charged Wednesday for alleged sexual misconduct with a child and has been suspended from work without pay, Variety reported.

Jon Heely, 58, director of music publishing at the company, faces three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, the outlet said. The charges follow his Nov. 16 arrest, the report said.

According to the report, Heely allegedly sexually abused two girls about 10 years ago. At the time, one girl was said to be 15 while the other was reportedly pursued from when she was 11 to 15 years old, Variety said.

STEPHEN COLBERT BLASTS AL FRANKEN FOR LATEST SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATION

The Disney exec was reportedly suspended from work late Friday.

“Immediately upon learning of this situation tonight, he has been suspended without pay until the matter is resolved by the courts,” a spokesman for Disney told Variety.

Heely appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, Variety said. Robert Helfend, Heely’s attorney, denied all the charges against his client, according to the outlet.

“He vehemently denies these allegations and we will be fighting until the end to clear his name," Helfend told Variety. “It’s a shame, that’s all I’ve got to say.”