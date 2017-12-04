Blake Lively on-set injury halts production on her latest movie

Blake Lively has been injured on the set of Paramount’s female-fronted spy thriller “The Rhythm Section.” As a result, production has been temporarily suspended on the adaptation of Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels.

“Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on ‘The Rhythm Section’ as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible,” said the studio in a statement sent to Deadline.

Deadline broke the news about “The Rhythm Section” starring Lively and Jude Law. In the film, Lively plays a woman who is on a path of self-destruction after her family dies in a plane crash — a flight that she was supposed to be on. After being told by a journalist that the crash was an act of terror covered up by intelligence agencies, and then watching that journalist get killed, the woman’s anger awakens a new sense of purpose and she rises to uncover the truth by adapting the identity of an assassin to track down those responsible. The new and lethal Stephanie Patrick is on a mission to fill the void between what she knows and what she is told.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” EP and director Reed Morano helms the film written by Burnell. The film comes from 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and is set to be released on February 22, 2019.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.