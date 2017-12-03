Kelly Clarkson talks scary home robbery

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about having her bedroom “ransacked” during her recent robbery, when a home that the singer and her family were renting in Los Angeles was burgled on Wednesday.

“Luckily, we weren't there -- and somebody was supposed to be there at that time that we were robbed,” she told ET on Friday, ahead of her performance on CBS’ "A Home for the Holidays" special, airing on Dec. 19. “We caught it on camera, but it was just one of those things that sucked, you know? Somebody was in your kid’s room and ransacked our whole room and closet and everything, and that's never a good feeling.”

“Honestly, it's my third time in life [being] robbed, but I think it's different when you have kids,” continued the songstress. “It's a different level of, 'Ugh.' We’re blessed we weren't home. It definitely sucks and it’s good that our two older kids weren't with us and our two younger kids don't really get it.”

Clarkson first revealed the house she was staying in was robbed in an interview with Extra on Thursday.

Scary robberies aside, Clarkson loves being home at this time of year, and dished on some of her favorite holiday traditions. First and foremost is simple family time … with plenty of games!

“My sister my mom and I are big gamers, so we sit there and play games and it gets heated and my mom usually ends up being miserable because we're so competitive and it's always fun!” shared the “Love So Soft” singer. “And, we watch movies and have hot cocoa and pizza nights.”

“No matter what industry or walk of life you're from, it’s the time of year that slows down for us to actually hone in on what's important and the fact that we're all happy and healthy and here for a little longer,” Clarkson added.

