Angela Lansbury: Women to blame for sexual harassment

New York Post
Cast member Angela Lansbury discusses her role in Gore Vidal's upcoming Broadway production of the play "The Best Man" in New York February 1, 2012.

Legendary actress Angela Lansbury said Monday that women are partly to blame ​for being subjected to sexual harassment.

The 92-year-old “Murder, She Wrote” star insisted that ​women who go “out of their way to make themselves attractive” must take some responsibility when men prey on them, in an interview with Britain’s Radio Times.

“We must sometimes take blame, women,” Lansbury said.

“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive.”

