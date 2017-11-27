Meghan Markle will quit acting following engagement to Prince Harry, royal experts say

Meghan Markle’s life and career will transform dramatically in light of her engagement to Prince Harry, according to royal experts.

Markle, 36, has starred in the legal drama “Suits” since 2011, but royal watchers told Fox News the starlet is likely to back away from acting as she becomes a member of the royal family following her engagement to Prince Harry, which was announced on Monday.

Experts told us they expect Markle to follow in the footsteps of Grace Kelly, who had a successful acting career but gave it up to become to Princess of Monaco when she married Prince Rainier III in 1956.

Grant Harrold, an etiquette expert who served as a butler to members of the royal family – including Princes William and Harry – said Markle may be too busy with her duties as a royal to pursue an acting career.

“…Royal duties do take up a lot of time with royals working for weeks at a time with very little time off especially with overseas tours. On that basis, she may follow in Grace Kelly's footsteps and give up acting in order to become a full-time royal,” he told Fox News. “I am sure we will get an answer on this in the not too distant future.”

However Harrold said the decision to give up acting is ultimately up to Markle and her now-fiancé Prince Harry.

“The royal family would not judge anyone's career as many members of the royal family [have] followed their own career paths, therefore this would be a personal decision,” he insisted.

Sally Bedell Smith, author of "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,” said she expects Markle will bid farewell to Hollywood.

“Although Meghan has had a successful career in acting, I believe she will quit the profession,” she told us. “She has longstanding philanthropic interests that are compatible with Prince Harry's, so I would expect her to promote the charity initiatives of William, Harry, and Kate, including mental health awareness, wildlife conservation, and problems to help armed forces veterans, especially those injured in battle. The dynamic trio will become a dynamic quartet.”

Royal historian Marlene Eilers Koenig said she expects that Markle’s acting career will be put on pause if not shut down altogether.

“I expect she will quit acting. Unlike Grace Kelly, who was a major star, Meghan is perhaps a B-list actress with few credentials so it is possible that her career would have waned regardless of a marriage,” explained Koenig. “She will have a new role as a member of the royal family, carrying out duties and engagements with her husband and on her own.”

William Hanson, a British etiquette consultant and longtime royal watcher, told Fox News that Markle could return to acting down the line, but he too expects her to take a break.

“If she ever goes back they would probably be conservative roles not like her last role in ‘Suits.’ She will probably focus more on her charitable interests, humanitarian interests,” said Hanson. “Her role when she gets married will be the Duchess of Sussex.”

Rumors swirled in recent weeks that Markle was departing “Suits,” but the star has yet to confirm what her plans are.

Markle and Prince Harry revealed on Monday that they became engaged earlier this month in London. The two posed for photos on Monday, and she told the press she was “so happy” as she clutched Harry’s arm on the grounds of Kensington Palace.