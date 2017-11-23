Delicious ways to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers

MacKenzie Smith, professional chef, nationally-recognized grilled cheese expert and founder of the only grilled-cheese dedicated blog, GrilledCheeseSocial.com shares some unique twists for those inevitable leftovers!

GOOEY GOBBLER GRILLED CHEESE

Ingredients:

2 slices Sara Lee® Artesano Golden Wheat Bread

1 tsp. fresh sage, roughly chopped

2 pats salted butter, room temperature

3 slices Smoked Gouda

¼ c. leftover Thanksgiving turkey

1 tbsp. cranberry jam

Instructions:

Begin by mixing the fresh sage with the room temperature butter and set aside.

Add 1.5 slices of Gouda to one slice of bread. Next, add the leftover Thanksgiving turkey and cranberry jelly. Place the remaining Gouda on top and cap with the remaining slice of bread. Evenly smear the sage butter onto both exteriors of the sandwich and set aside.

Grill the sandwich in a cast iron skillet until the bread is golden brown and the smoked Gouda has melted (approximately 5-10 minutes). Remove from heat and let sit for 1 minute before slicing in half.

TURKEY, BACON + GOAT CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

Ingredients:

1 croissant

⅓ lb. turkey breast (warm roasted, thanksgiving leftovers are best!)

3 slices bacon, cooked and kept warm

2 oz. blueberry rolled goat cheese (or any other goat cheese with fruit around it)

1 egg

1 tsp. salted butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Slice the croissant in half and throw it in.

Meanwhile, take a small non-stick frying pan and melt the pad of salted butter. Add the egg and cook, sunny side up, over medium-low heat until the white is cooked through and the yolk is still runny. Sprinkle with a little bit of salt, remove from heat and set aside.

Take the croissant out of the oven and crumble half of the blueberry goat cheese onto the bottom half. Add the turkey slices, the bacon, the sunny side up fried egg, and the rest of the blueberry goat cheese. Top with the remaining half of the croissant and serve immediately.

THANKSGIVING CUBAN SANDWICH

Ingredients:

1 loaf Cuban bread

3 tbsp. yellow mustard

½ c. pickles, chopped

¼ lb. Swiss cheese, sliced

½ lb. leftover honey baked ham

½ lb. leftover roasted turkey breast

4 tbsp. cranberry jam or chutney

4 pats salted butter

1 roll of tin foil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Slice the loaf of Cuban bread in half and smother one side with yellow mustard.

Add chopped pickles and cover with the slices of Swiss cheese - spaced equally apart.

Top with the roasted turkey breast and then add the honey baked ham. On the other half of the loaf, smear on the cranberry jam and close the sandwich. Coat the outside with butter.

Wrap the sandwich in tinfoil and place it on a baking sheet. Take something heavy like a cast iron skillet or a tinfoil wrapped brick and smush the sandwich down.

Put the baking sheet with the tinfoil wrapped sandwich and heavy item in the oven and cook for about 12-16 minutes or until the bread is crisped up and the cheese has melted.

