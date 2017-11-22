Jennifer Garner on Ben Affleck split: 'I would not have chosen this life'

Jennifer Garner isn't looking for love -- at the moment, that is!

The actress revealed in a new interview with news.com.au that she hasn't been on a single date since calling it quits with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in June 2015.

"I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating," she explained. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids," she continued. "I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."

When the time does come around to date, however, Garner said she thinks it's important not to "lump all men" into the same category.

"We can't just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place," she noted.

Despite their breakup, Garner and Affleck, both 45, have remained amicable for their three children, daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5. When ET spoke with Garner earlier this month at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "The Tribes of Palos Verdes," she revealed their plans for Thanksgiving.

"Ben's mom, Chris [Boldt], will be in town and she and Ben will take the kids and I'll have crafts set up and I'll have T-Ball, soccer, I'll have everything set up," the brunette beauty shared. "If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me."

"I will make homemade bread, I'll make stuffing, I'll make a turkey, I'll make gravy, I'll make sweet potato pudding, I'll make pies," she added. "Just let me have that day in the kitchen."