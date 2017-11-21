What to buy for the TV addicts in your life: Our 2017 TV gift guide

The holidays are the perfect time to cuddle up in front of the TV. So what could be better than to give television-inspired holiday gifts to your friends and family this year? Here, Fox News suggests some presents for the TV addicts in your life -- at every price point.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 DVD, $34.96

Although HBO isn't releasing the seventh season of its gory hit fantasy until Dec. 12, Amazon.com is now taking pre-orders. Rabid fans will be thrilled to find the DVD of season 7 -- which many consider the most action-packed yet – in colorful holiday wrapping paper. With the series final eighth season coming next year, "GOT" addicts need to relive all the previous drama. As Sansa says, "The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

Netflix gift card, $30-100

Is there a TV watcher on your list who hasn't yet joined Netflix nation? A gift card for the streaming service, available at Target, Walmart, and other retailers, will open up a whole new world to them. Netflix is available via the Internet and on various devices. The popular service offers a huge selection of American and foreign TV shows and movies as well as original programming, including the cult hit women's prison drama "Orange Is the New Black" and the acclaimed biographical show about Queen Elizabeth, "The Crown."

TCL 55P607 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model), $649.99

If you're able to be extravagant this holiday season, a new high-tech TV will wow loved ones. This large Roku TV offers 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture. According to Cnet.com, its Roku Smart TV platform is the best available, and the website's review raves with "the excellent picture quality and all the latest features for a rock-bottom price, the TCL P series is one of the best TV values of the year."

Golden Girls Clue Board Game, $40

There's nothing more fun than playing a board game with the family on Christmas morning, and you can bond over this classic board game Clue meshed with the popular 1985-1992 TV series "The Golden Girls." Players join the iconic characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia to solve the crime of WHO ate the cheesecake, WHAT they left at the scene of the crime and WHICH room they did it in.

Stovetop Popcorn Popper, $39.99

Remember grandma's crank-style popcorn maker that made watching TV at home so appealing? Well, you can bring back that old school taste with Uncommon Goods' durable stainless steel popcorn maker with a stirring mechanism that you can use on any kind of stovetop to pop up to 24 cups of popcorn. The natural hardwood handle keeps cool and the removable lid makes cleanup a snap.



Deadliest Catch: Greenhorn Coffee Cup, $15.99

Someone you know probably wants to drink a cup of hot coffee while watching "Deadliest Catch's" captain Sig Hansen and his fellow fishermen catch king crab in the freezing cold. This one warns, "Pipe Down, Greenhorn" and there's also a skull crab cup design available for fans of the hit Discovery Channel reality show.

‘This Is Us’: The Complete First Season DVD, $19.99

The NBC drama is now one of the most popular shows on TV and if your gift recipient hasn't caught it yet – or wants to watch the emotional moments all over again, the first season DVD will be a welcome stocking stuffer. Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and breakout star Chrissy Metz give it their all.

2018 ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Wall Calendar, $11.74

Put a smile on the faces of fans of the hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang" theory with a gift that will let them flip through the months with their favorite brainiacs. Photos of characters Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Penny, Amy, and Bernadette are featured.

TV Apparel, $15.99 and up

Café Press offers various T-shirts, sleepwear, and hats devoted to current and classic TV shows. How about giving the "Grey's Anatomy" fan in your life a "You're My Person" scrubs-themed T-shirt or a Gibbs' enthusiast an "NCIS" logo baseball cap? There are a slew of other TV show items, including retro-themed "I Love Lucy" chocolate maker pajamas.

‘The Walking Dead’ Original Television Soundtrack, $11.99

Fans can get into the zombie spirit anytime with this CD collection of Bear McCreary's haunting music from the AMC television series, "The Walking Dead." The 23 tracks include such tunes as "Bag of Guns" and "Message to Morgan" that have added so much to the ambience of the 7-year-old hit horror TV show.

