Ed Westwick being investigated by LAPD following rape claims made against him

"Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department following a rape accusation made against him by actress Kristina Cohen.



The LAPD confirmed to Fox News an alleged victim filed a sexual assault report Tuesday against the actor at their Hollywood division. The LAPD did not identify the alleged victim.

“Suspect forced the victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence three years ago,” the filed report stated, according to Deadline.

The investigation comes in wake of Westwick denying the rape allegation Cohen made against him Monday.

Westwick, 30, posted a statement on his social media pages Tuesday saying, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

Cohen, 27, wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Monday that the British actor raped her three years ago. The “Ladies Like Us” star said she decided to come forward with her allegations following a number of actresses speaking out about the sexual misconduct they say they experienced while working in Hollywood.

Cohen claims she fell asleep at a get-together with the "J Edgar" actor and awoke when, she alleges, Westwick climbed on top of her.

“I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me,” Cohen wrote.

The actress concluded that she was “sickened” by the way Westwick is respected.

“I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters,” Cohen wrote.

Westwick is the latest Hollywood star to be accused of sexual misconduct following last month’s bombshell allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

The New York City Police Department confirmed Friday that it was building a rape case against Weinstein after “Boardwalk Empire” actress Paz de la Huerta publicly accused the movie mogul of raping her twice in 2010. She said she called police about the incident on Oct. 26.