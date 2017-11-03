Kevin Spacey foundation for young artists pulls website, Twitter handle

Kevin Spacey's foundation for young artists shut down both its website and Twitter account Thursday as allegations of sexual misconduct continued to swirl around the acclaimed actor.

The Kevin Spacey Foundation was founded in London in 2010 and eventually expanded to the U.S., where its mission was to mentor young people as they pursued careers in film and the other arts.

After numerous allegations surfaced that Spacey targeted males as young as 14, critics questioned whether the star of "House of Cards" could continue his involvement with the youth-focused foundation.

Apparently in response, the foundation's website, www.kevinspaceyfoundation.org, and its Twitter account, @KS_Foundation, were both deactivated, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Neither Spacey nor his foundation responded to the Free Beacon's requests for comment.

The most recent allegation against Spacey came from an anonymous man claiming he entered a sexual relationship with the actor when he was 14 and Spacey was 24.

Spacey’s representatives reached out to Vulture, which posted the in-depth interview, to deny the anonymous man's claims.

Since then, two more people have madeclaims about interactions with Spacey: Tony Montana alleged that the star grabbed Montana's crotch in public, and actor Roberto Cavazos claimed that Spacey abused his position as artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre.

Producers of Spacey’s hit Netflix series “House of Cards” have suspended Season 6 while the actor seeks treatment.