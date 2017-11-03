Alec Baldwin says he 'treated women in a very sexist way'

Alec Baldwin confessed to mistreating women in the past.

“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women,” Baldwin, 59, said while being honored at the Paley Center on Thursday (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule — from time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t,” Baldwin explained. “I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”

Baldwin announced his determination to change the culture in the future.

“I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate, but productive as well,” he said. “I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive.”

In light of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, as well as director James Toback and actors Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, Baldwin admitted to hearing about the misconduct previously.

“I knew of certain things, that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope, when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this,” Baldwin said. “It’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.”

