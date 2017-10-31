Peyton Manning's accuser speaks out about alleged sexual harassment case

A former athletic trainer spoke out about the sexual harassment allegations against retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Jamie Naughright, who was an athletic trainer at Manning’s alma mater, the University of Tennessee, spoke to Inside Edition in her first television interview since the allegations began in 1996.

Naughright told the media outlet she was speaking out following the bombshell sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

"The reason why I'm here today is due to the courage and bravery that the women have come forward with the Harvey Weinstein, the survivors and the victims," Naughright told Inside Edition. "And that is really what has brought me here today to discuss that issue."

JEREMY PIVEN ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT BY REALITY STAR ARIANE BELLAMAR

On Feb. 29, 1996, Naughright said Manning “pulled his shorts down and put his anus and testicles on my face.” The athletic trainer was examining the quarterback’s foot at the time when the alleged incident occurred.

Manning denied the allegations and insisted he was “mooning” a friend in the locker room.

The interview had an exclusive clip of Manning’s deposition, showing the then-19-year-old college quarterback telling his side of the story.

"I briefly pulled down my pants to so-called 'moon' him," Manning said in the deposition. "One second, one and a half seconds. Pulled my pants back up and continued with Jamie's examination of the bottom of my foot."

Naughright called Manning’s defense “a lie” and said she was “scared” at the time of the incident.

"I was repulsed. I was scared. I was intimidated," she said. "It was definitely a predator -- intimidating, anger, violent eyes that he had."

The trainer said she filed a report with a crisis center that handled sexual assault allegations and told the counselor she "feared for her job, worried and feared for her life."

“My boss, when I called him that night, really realized that this was a serious situation," Naughright said. "This was a sexual assault and he informed me not to call the police or press."

The former athletic trainer filed an “employment complaint” against the University of Tennessee and was awarded $300,000 in a settlement before she resigned, Indy Star reported.

COREY FELDMAN DID NOT NAME HOLLYWOOD PEDOPHILES, SANTA BARBARA POLICE SAY

The incident came up again in 2001 when Manning wrote about it in his autobiography he penned with his father, Archie. Naughright sued Manning for defamation which was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Manning’s lawyer, Matthew D. McGill, released a statement to Inside Edition regarding the alleged incident.

“Peyton Manning has been absolutely clear: Jamie Naughright’s accusations are false. When her claims were first investigated 21 years ago, she told a very different story. Her current account was invented several years later in connection with her first of several groundless litigations against Peyton. Most recently, she left Peyton’s mother a vulgar and extremely disturbing voicemail. Ms. Naughright should stop this abusive behavior.”

Naughright said in response that she has no changed her story but did not deny that she called Manning’s mother.

"I'm on Ambien. And I had sleptwalk and somehow found that number, Naughright told Inside Edition. "And anger and Ambien is not a good combination."