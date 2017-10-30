LFO singer diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after major surgery announcement

LFO singer Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer, just over a week after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his stomach.

The group’s publicist Alaina Bendi broke the sad news of the diagnosis in an email to Page Six on Monday afternoon.

“Our whole LFO team is distraught over this and we want nothing more than to see Devin back on stage doing what he does best but, unfortunately, LFO is at the bottom of the list of things that Devin needs to accomplish to get back to normalcy in his life,” she said. “[Bandmate] Brad [Fischetti] has been by his side since day 1 when Devin fell ill, so LFO will always be together. Devin is so overwhelmed by the amount of love and prayers from around the world and thanks each and every one of you for your thoughts. He is home now with his family resting comfortably while he awaits his upcoming treatment plans.”

Last week, Page Six reported that the singer, 40, had a massive adrenal tumor removed from his stomach, along with his left kidney and adrenal gland. The tumor was biopsied following the surgery.

While the tumor was removed in its entirety, Lima will have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation as part of his treatment plan.

Before the surgery, LFO had been planning to announce a spring tour. The set of dates has been put on hold so that Lima can tend to his health.

In 2010, LFO’s third member, Rich Cronin, tragically lost his five-year battle with leukemia at the age of 36.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.