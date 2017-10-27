Megan Fox's 'lowest point' in her career was she was fired by Michael Bay

Megan Fox felt like a martyr when Michael Bay fired her from the third installment of “Transformers.”

Fox, 31, got the boot from the franchise after claiming the filmmaker “wants to be like Hitler on his sets” in an interview with Wonderland magazine in 2009.

“That was absolutely the low point of my career,” Fox told Cosmopolitan UK’s November issue. “But without ‘that thing’ I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize — and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc.”

“It hurt me and a lot of other people,” she continued. “However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realized I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it.”

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” star isn’t too enthusiastic about many of her movie offers, in part because they don’t line up with her feminist beliefs.

“I’m not going to be an actress forever. I’ve always known I have another calling,” she said. “I still get offered a lot of ‘genius strippers’ and ‘funny escorts’ by guys in the business, but I don’t want to be involved with something genuinely degrading or that [which] encourages negative sexual ideals about women. Old-school male attitudes towards women – it’s still in all the [advertising] … When my kids grow up, hopefully that attitude will be gone.”

Still, the lingerie model admits that she understands some of the motivations behind Hollywood’s objectification of women.

“I’m not ashamed of sexy poses or parts. It’s just a biological fact: sex does sell. But I wish it was more gender equal,” she explained. “I’m happy to buy some sex, too. It’s not wrong, it just needs to go both ways. Women shouldn’t have to carry the burden. And I think we have so far.”

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

The mom of three also opened up about her marriage to Brian Austin Green, from whom she filed for divorce in 2015, but reconciled with less than a year later when she became pregnant with their third son.

“If you want it to last, you just have to stick it out,” she said of her tumultuous marriage to the former “90210” star. “I know my karma isn’t done. And so we’re in it until the universe releases us. We’re not completely in control of it. And he is a hunk.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.