Kevin Smith pledges all future profits from Weinstein-produced movies to Women in Film

Kevin Smith has been having a difficult week thanks to the public outcry against the man who helped him become a successful director, Harvey Weinstein. In the wake of the scandal and out of extreme feelings of guilt, the “Clerks” star announced that he’s donating all future residuals from his early films to Women in Film.

The star made the announcement in the latest episode of his podcast, “Hollywood Babble-On,” where he not only told the live crowd he’d donate all future residuals from his early Miramax films to the non-profit organization Women In Film, which advocates for gender equality in showbusiness, but gave his candid thoughts on the disgraced former Hollywood mogul and his influence throughout the years.

“My s--t is tied up with this man,” he says, seemingly fighting back tears. ”It’s been a weird f---ing week... I just wanted to make some f---ing movies, that’s it. That’s why I came, that’s why I made ‘Clerks.’ And no f---ing movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, f--k it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really f---ing horrible.”

An outspoken audience member spoke up to tell Smith that it wasn’t his fault, but the star politely silenced her while clearly getting emotional about his relationship with Weinstein over the years.

“I’m not looking for sympathy. I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t f---ing help. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and s--t like that, and he changed my f---ing life. And I showed other people, like, ‘You can dream, and you can make stuff, and this man will put it out...’ I was singing praises of somebody that I didn’t f---ing know. I didn’t know the man that they keep talking about in the press. Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me.”

As Entertainment Weekly notes, Weinstein’s Miramax studio, which he left in 2005, was responsible for many of the “Comic-Book Men” star’s early films, including “Clerks,” “Clerks II,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Chasing Amy,” “Jersey Girl” and “Zack and Miri Make a Porno.” When news initially broke, Smith tweeted that he felt ashamed to learn that the man behind his career was hurting others. In searching for what to do, many fans suggested he give his money back.

“I don’t have money from 20 years ago, do you?” he said. “That being said, I work in an industry where, thankfully, there are dividends that come out of a movie for the rest of your life. There’s such a thing as residuals. So I still get money from some of those movies… I don’t want that anymore, I don’t want any of it. Again it ain’t about me. It’s not about me, but no f--king movie is worth that.”

In addition to the residuals, Smith promised to give $2,000 to Women In Film every month for the rest of his life.

“That feels like a start,” he concluded. “Hopefully that goes to people that get to make s--t without having to deal with some f--king animal saying, ‘Here’s the price.’”

Smith makes his comments during “Hollywood Babble-On” episode 294 starting at the 85 minute marker.