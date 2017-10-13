Harvey Weinstein's contract reportedly allowed for abuse as long as he paid damages

Harvey Weinstein's employment contract reportedly said that the movie mogul could treat someone “improperly” as long as he shelled out money for damages.

The disgraced studio head’s 2015 contract specified how he could violate The Weinstein Company’s “Code of Conduct” if he reimburses them for any settlements or judgements, according to TMZ.

“You [Weinstein] will pay the company liquidated damages of $250,000 for the first such instance, $500,000 for the second such instance, $750,000 for the third such instance, and $1,000,000 for each additional instance,” the contract states, according to the website.

A board member who negotiated the contract told TMZ that they had known Weinstein settled lawsuits, but they assumed it was to cover up consensual affairs with women.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.