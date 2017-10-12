Harvey Weinstein reportedly propositioned a woman while his wife was in the next room

French actress Florence Darel is the latest to lay claims of sexual harassment on disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The star came forward about an event that she says happened in the 1990s that saw Weinstein relentlessly proposition her for sex while his wife at the time, Eve Chilton, was in the next hotel room over.

“I was in shock. I was in shock,” the star , 49, told People. “I was astonished. When you have someone so physically disgusting in front of you, continuing and continuing as though this was all perfectly normal… What happened to me may not be illegal, but it was inappropriate. Very inappropriate.”

The star elaborated on her encounter with Weinstein in the French publication, Le Parisien, in which she alleges that the Hollywood mogul repeatedly called her to meet with him when her career was on the rise. She suspected he wanted more than a business meeting, and even went as far as to fake a relationship to avoid potential advances. In 1995, she says he put in a call to her at her parent’s house in France and asked her to meet. Feeling pressure from her agent, she agreed to the meeting, which she says started off normal and professional.

“He started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me,” Darel told the French-language publication. “I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me.’”

Weinstein and Chilton divorced in 2004. In 2007, he married Georgina Chapman, who announced that she was leaving him soon after allegations about sexual assault surfaced.

The star went on to explain that she was able to then leave the meeting, but that there was nothing to be done about it as he hadn’t broken any laws.

Darel is the latest in a slew of women who have come forward to share their story about Weinstein. Following allegations of abuse that surfaced in exposes by The New York Times and The New Yorker, stars such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne and many more have come forward with stories of their own about the 65-year-old producer’s misconduct.