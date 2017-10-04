Gun owner Ashton Kutcher advocating for new gun laws: 'Enough is enough'

Ashton Kutcher said that even as a gun owner, he's hoping to see gun laws change following the Las Vegas shooting.

The former "That '70s Show" star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts.

In a series of tweets he wrote, "I've had a gun since I was 12 yrs old but enough is enough. I'm a hunter and a sportsman but No body needs these weapons."

He continued, "Let's pray. Then let's change the law."

The 39-year-old star's comments were met with a mixed response.

Some of Kutcher's fans agreed with his statements while others questioned his response.

One Twitter user asked Kutcher would be giving up his gun license.



Another argued, "Laws only work when people follow them. There is a law against murder and that didn't stop him so why would more gun laws?"

As his followers debated the statements, Mila Kunis' husband tweeted that he hopes we can find a "middle ground."