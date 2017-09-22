Camp Bow Wow launches #GiveAFetch initiative

The dogs featured on the 'Fox & Friends' #GiveAFetch segment with Camp Bow Wow come from the following shelter:

BARRK: Vist BARRKli.org to learn more

#GiveAFetch is a dynamic activation to promote being a responsible pet parent and community member while celebrating the special things we do for our dogs. Camp Bow Wow is encouraging its clients, community donors and dog lovers across the nation to show why we all #GiveAFetch about our furry friends.

The multi-faceted program will kick-off on Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th in a total of five city parks across the country (Atlanta, Dallas, Cleveland, Denver and Paramus) where the brand will host unique, interactive, dog-friendly events aimed at furthering Camp Bow Wow’s commitment to providing the highest level of care to ensure all dogs have happy, healthy lives. As part of this experiential activation, a 7 ft. tennis ball dispenser that holds over 2,000 balls will be placed in in those parks (closest one to NYC is Van Saun Park in Paramus, NJ). For every ball dispensed, Camp Bow Wow will donate $5 (up to $10,000 per event) to a local shelter of the user’s choice. The dispenser also doubles as a photo booth and one lucky winner who receives the “golden tennis ball” will win a free year of Camp.

For consumers who are unable to physically attend the events, Camp Bow Wow is conducting an interactive social media campaign encouraging pet owners across the country to share a photo or video showing how they #GiveAFetch. Whether it’s exhibiting how dog owners buy an abundance of extra toys or cook their pup a special meal, the winning submission will receive a free year of Camp. Entries will be counted from the kick-off weekend (September 23-24th) through October 31st.

Kick-Off Event Details:

Events taking place in Dallas, Cleveland, Paramus, Atlanta and Denver

On-site adoptions from local shelters/rescues

Photo opportunities with one of Instagram’s most lovable four-legged friends: @TunaMeltsMyHeart (Cleveland), @Manny_The_Frenchie (Atlanta), @louboutinanyc (Paramus), @HarlowandSage (Denver) and @MollytheNewfie (Dallas)

Human and Pet treats from local food trucks

Goodies from local vendors and local VCA representatives

Free Doggy Paw-traits from a caricature artist

About Camp Bow Wow:

In 16 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest and premier pet care franchise, has sold more than 180 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $100+ million dollar brand, with over 140 open locations and more than 40 in the process of opening across North America. In 2016 and 2017, the company was ranked #1 in the pet care category in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In August 2014, Camp Bow Wow was acquired by VCA, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a leading animal healthcare company in the United States and Canada.

Visit CampBowWow.com for more information