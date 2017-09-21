Netflix pulls children's show episode after phallic image is discovered in background

Netflix has pulled an episode of a children’s show from its lineup after parents became outraged at an inappropriate image reportedly presented in the background of a scene.

A popular children’s show, “Maya the Bee,” is missing Season 1, Episode 35 from its back catalog on Netflix after parents complained about what appears to be a phallic image drawn on a tree trunk.

According to Variety, the first to post about the background image was a woman named Chey Robinson, who shared the screen cap and clip from the show in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. However, The Sun reported the post was shared almost 13,000 times and had more than 3,000 comments.

“Please be mindful of what your kids are watching," the post reportedly said. "I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is ‘Maya the Bee,’ Season 1, Episode 35. I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what, but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show."

Since then, many have taken to social media to express their outrage. Currently, Episode 35 of the show is no longer available on Netflix in the U.S. And Netflix did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

It’s worth noting that “Maya the Bee” is not a Netflix original series. While the streaming giant has pulled the episode, it is not responsible for the alleged phallic image.

“Maya the Bee” is based on a German children’s book series first published in 1912. The series debuted in 2012 from Studio 100 Animation. Netflix continues to carry the show, but there’s no word on when and if Season 1, Episode 35 will return.