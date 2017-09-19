'Game of Thrones' actress dyes hair for the first time to maintain signature look

Bad news “Game of Thrones” fans, Daenerys Targaryen’s hair has been a lie these past seven seasons. The good news, though, is that actress Emilia Clarke is going all-out with the hair dye for the show’s final season.

The star posted a photo of herself on Instagram getting ready to film the eighth and final season of the massively successful HBO fantasy drama and, for the first time, she’s not relying on a wig to give her character her signature platinum blonde hair. She posted the pic on Tuesday showing her hair blonde and still wet from the dye job.

“AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII******,” she writes in the image’s caption. “I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know.”

As Entertainment Weekly notes, Clarke, who is a natural brunette, maintained the Mother of Dragons look for the past seven seasons thanks to the help of a series of wigs courtesy of “Thrones” six-time Emmy-nominated hairstyling team. However, now she is going to be sporting the color with her natural hair. Still, she took time to thank the experts behind her previous look in her caption as well.

It’s an impressive commitment to her beloved character, but Vanity Fair notes that fans shouldn’t expect Clarke’s hair to be completely her own in Season 8, as her character’s hair is significantly longer than her own. Still, all that could be solved with a little trip to whatever the Westeros equivalent of a hair stylist might be.

Sadly, too little is known about what to expect from the show’s final season to begin speculating about hair length. Fans will just have to wait until the show returns to find out how the character looks in character with her new blonde look.