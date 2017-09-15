Julia Roberts talks politics with her children: 'Our country is not at its best right now'

Julia Roberts isn’t afraid to talk politics with her three children: 10-year-old Henry Daniel and 12-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter.

“Our country is not at its best right now, and that can be very discouraging and frustrating,” the 49-year-old told People Magazine Friday. “You have to not give up hope. This is the time you have to rise as a community and as a household and as a country and try to make voices be heard. And that’s what I have to instill in my children, who are certainly old enough to be aware of politics and things going on in the world.”

The actress added: “It’s very important for my husband and me to be honest with them and help them feel like they still have a voice for the things that they believe in.”

But her own twins aren’t the only ones Roberts is thinking about. The “Pretty Woman” star, who is a close friend of George and Amal Clooney, insisted the couple “won’t need tips” when it comes to parenting their 3-month-old pair Alexander and Ella.

“I just know when to chuckle to myself,” explained Roberts. “I know when it’s really hard and when it gets easier. But they’re doing great. They’re great parents. I haven’t met [the twins] yet — I’ve just seen cute, cute pictures! I have a very good present [for them], but since I haven’t sent it, I can’t say what it is.”