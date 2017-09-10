entertainment

Director Maoz defends films from Israeli critics

Associated Press
Samuel Moaz is awarded the jury's special Silver Lion prize for "Foxtrot" at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Israeli director Samuel Maoz has defended his Venice Film Festival prize-winner "Foxtrot" after criticism from some in his homeland.

Maoz's film, a compelling study of trauma and grief, won the festival's second-place Grand Jury Prize on Saturday.

Some in Israel have condemned the film because it is critical of the Israeli army, the country's most respected institution. But Maoz says no society can flourish when "critics are considered to be traitors."

He told reporters: "If I criticize the place I live, I do it because I worry. I do it because I want to protect it. I do it from love."

 

